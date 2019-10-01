Digitization & Preservation of Family Documents

press release: Through digitization and preservation efforts, you can help ensure the longevity of important family and personal documents. This class will cover the basics and best practices of digitization and introduce the concepts of preservation. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.