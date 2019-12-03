Dillo con parole mie

La Cineteca Italiana: During a Greek vacation, a woman's niece has her eye on a recent ex-boyfriend. UW School of Education Building-Room L196, Dec. 3, 7 pm.

press release: La Cineteca Italiana is a graduate student initiative which showcases a wide range of Italian films and important filmmakers for UW students and community members. Screenings are weekly and all films are subtitled. La Cineteca Italiana aims to promote Italian cinema, language, and culture both in the UW community and in the greater Madison area. Please join us for the exciting opportunity to expand your linguistic and cultural horizons through film! For more information, please contact uwcineteca@gmail.com or follow us on facebook at www.facebook.com/UWCineteca. Venite numerosi!