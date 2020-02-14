press release: A technical whizz in the studio and a modern house music connoisseur, Dillon Nathaniel has been establishing his talent across the US and beyond. His thick grooves and quirky soundscape has even caught the attention of the Solardo, A-Trak, Idris Elba, Chris Lake, Mark Knight and more whilst spilling on to the crossover circuit with impressive support from BBC Radio 1 and Rinse FM.

2019 has shaped up to be Dillon’s best year yet. Quickly keeping momentum from /18 with key festival performances at CRSSD in San Diego, AMF’s Friendship Maiden Voyage, Coachella’s Heineken House, and EDC Las Vegas. Dillon continues to perform at the most acclaimed dance venues across the US.