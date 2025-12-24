Dimensions Living Open House

media release: Fitchburg’s premier senior living community, Dimensions Living® Fitchburg, is excited to host a New Year’s-themed open house on Tuesday, December 30 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., at 5765 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 53711. Stop by to learn how the community may be of service to you or your loved one as you navigate the senior living journey.

Dimensions Living Fitchburg is managed by Health Dimensions Group®, a leading management and consulting organization based in Minneapolis serving senior living, post-acute, and long-term care providers, as well as hospitals and health systems, across the nation.

This event is aimed at potential residents and their families.

Dimensions Living® Fitchburg’s family-centered approach means all seniors and their loved ones are invited into our assisted living community— a place where our specialized team proudly cultivates the familiarity of home-like comfort and warmth. Our community is dedicated to preserving seniors’ independence by delivering personalized assisted living and memory care services, comprehensive enrichment programming, and a safe, supportive environment. At Dimensions Living Fitchburg, you have the ability to choose what kind of everyday support you would like in order to lead a fulfilling, independent lifestyle. Discover more at dimensionslivingfitchburg.com.

Health Dimensions Group® (HDG®) is a leading management and consulting organization serving senior living, post-acute, and long-term care providers, as well as hospitals and health systems, across the nation. The organization is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. HDG’s mission is to make lives better by providing quality care, service, and consulting. HDG manages 50 senior living and care communities in nine states, caring for more than 3,000 residents. HDG’s thought leaders also provide comprehensive consulting services to a broad range of clients in the aging services sector. Through the dedication of more than 2,600 team members, HDG strives to create a culture of Caring Above and Beyond® with an unwavering commitment to its core values of Hospitality, Stewardship, Integrity, Respect, and Humor®. Discover more at healthdimensionsgroup.com.