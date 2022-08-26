× Expand Douglas Kellner Scars of Atrophy

media release: FRI 8/26/22 & SAT 8/27/22 @ BADGERLAND PARK, COUNTY ROAD L & SILVER CREEK ROAD, WATERTOWN

The best metal party of the year is a flash away! This year Dimestock Metal Fest is back at Badgerland Park in Watertown, WI and we have 21 awesome bands confirmed for Friday 8/26 and Saturday 8/27. We'll be celebrating Darrell's birthday a bit late this year, but it's definitely going to be the biggest, best metal show Watertown has ever seen. Especially with the legendary EXHORDER headlining!

Tickets are on sale now!

Follow: https://www.facebook.com/Dimestock-Metal-Fest-111339201483985

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/550250176387788

Local vendors and potential sponsors, feel free to email jwsquid@gmail.com to discuss potential opportunities. Let's grow together! Also feel free to email jwsquid@gmail.com if you are interested in helping out with the event. The more helping hands available, the smoother everything will go!

BAND LINKS:

Exhorder: https://www.facebook.com/ExhorderNOLA

Scars Of Atrophy: https://www.facebook.com/scarsofatrophy

Scattered Hamlet: https://www.facebook.com/ScatteredHamlet

Gravehuffer: https://www.facebook.com/gravehuffer

Wrath: https://www.facebook.com/wrathchicago/

Wor: https://www.facebook.com/WoRBandOfficial

Vermillion: https://www.facebook.com/Verminbythemillions

Squidhammer: https://www.facebook.com/squidhammermetal

Cast In Fire: https://www.facebook.com/CastInFire

H1Z1: https://www.facebook.com/H1Z1metal

Bray Road: https://www.facebook.com/brayroadband

Errors Of Humanity: https://www.facebook.com/errorsofhumanity

Kamikaze Zombie: https://www.facebook.com/kamikazezombieband

Lynx: https://www.facebook.com/getlynxed

As Bullets Baptize: https://www.facebook.com/asbulletsbaptize

Solar: https://www.facebook.com/solar815band

Drowning In Blood: https://www.facebook.com/DrowningInBlood

Luna In Sanguinem: https://www.facebook.com/LUNAINSANGUINEMoriginal

The Uninvited: https://www.facebook.com/The-UnInvited-815-101403201983871

The Hatred Embrace: https://www.facebook.com/TxHxE

Scars Of Atrophy is the new form of Tucson’s Atrophy which took a new name after a lineup shuffle in 2020. Now they are gearing up to show off their new iteration with a hot new EP “Nations Divide”, a festival appearance, and the promise of a full length at the beginning of next year.

The EP was released in June and has been eaten up by thrash fans around the world. Its classic sound is reminiscent of their older material, but fresh enough to entice new listeners. While many anticipate what will be the third Atrophy album, right now they can indulge in the brutality and driving force of the stories they’ve created live at Dimestock in Watertown, Wisconsin on August 27 alongside Exhorder. The band explains further:

“We are super excited and honored to play our new material at Dimestock! After hearing our intensity, the organizers put us opening for Exhorder and playing with a who’s who of the future heavyweights. In the past, writing new music was a bit repressed and controlled. Now, every idea is considered and everyone is encouraged to contribute. This is heard in the tightness and focus of each song’s intricacies. Climb aboard our train and thrash out to the heaviness with us. We approach with honesty and that is continually hammered out with our blasting rhythms and our painfully aware lyrics.”

Scars Of Atrophy says that seeing fans mosh or headbang at the shows is super rewarding for them and they intend to deliver a wall of energy that is honest and engaging. Those who can't catch them live will have to rely on the EP to keep them satiated before the full-length drop next year, which will be a greater representation of their “Nations Divide”. Musically, the songs are all hard-hitting with their signature tempo and riffage. Definitely an aggressive approach with the thunderous double bass of veteran thrash drummer, Tim Kelly.

The band approached this EP as both the entertainers and the audience. They love the thrash metal genre and for them, there is nothing better than watching a huge mosh pit break out while playing on stage. They create according to what they expect at a show themselves.

Desert thrash that is harder than caliche, Scars of Atrophy is recommended for fans of Testament, Exodus, and Slayer.