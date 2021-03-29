ONLINE: Dinah Yessne

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes veteran activist Dinah Yessne, author of Politically Defined: Memoir of an Unknown Activist! (Interview partner TBD)

Politically Defined tells the story of Dinah Yessne's life as a political and social justice activist, taking readers on a seventy-year journey from a fundraiser for Progressive Party presidential candidate Henry A. Wallace in 1948 to her arrest with the Vermont Poor People's Campaign in 2018. A feminist at her core but a champion for underrepresented people of all types, Yessne's memoir illustrates the many forms that activism can take, demonstrates how the role of women in politics has developed over the years, and is a lesson in how one ordinary person can make things better for many.

Dinah Yessne is a native of St. Paul, Minnesota. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1963-1966, received her B.A. magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota in 1968, and her J.D. cum laude from Vermont Law School in 1981. A social worker, public adminIstrator and attorney at various times, she has always been an activist, working for peace, equality and social justice all her life