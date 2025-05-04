Dining & Dharma

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic. Gen Kelsang Dorje

media release: Join us for a hearty vegetarian lunch that celebrates Spring and our gratitude for this special community.

We begin with welcoming mocktails and then enjoy a talk and guided meditation by our Resident Teacher, Gen Kelsang Dorje. Luncheon will follow in the Cafe.

This is a community event so feel free to bring friends and family. Meditations are beginner friendly. Everyone welcome!

Cost: $25/person

Please register in advance for meal-planning purposes.