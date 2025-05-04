Dining & Dharma
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center
Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic.
Gen Kelsang Dorje
media release: Join us for a hearty vegetarian lunch that celebrates Spring and our gratitude for this special community.
We begin with welcoming mocktails and then enjoy a talk and guided meditation by our Resident Teacher, Gen Kelsang Dorje. Luncheon will follow in the Cafe.
This is a community event so feel free to bring friends and family. Meditations are beginner friendly. Everyone welcome!
Cost: $25/person
Please register in advance for meal-planning purposes.