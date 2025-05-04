Dining & Dharma

Buy Tickets

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join us for a hearty vegetarian lunch that celebrates Spring and our gratitude for this special community.  

We begin with welcoming mocktails and then enjoy a talk and guided meditation by our Resident Teacher, Gen Kelsang Dorje. Luncheon will follow in the Cafe.  

This is a community event so feel free to bring friends and family. Meditations are beginner friendly. Everyone welcome!

Cost: $25/person

Please register in advance for meal-planning purposes.

Info

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Health & Fitness
608-381-4024
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Dining & Dharma - 2025-05-04 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dining & Dharma - 2025-05-04 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dining & Dharma - 2025-05-04 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dining & Dharma - 2025-05-04 12:30:00 ical