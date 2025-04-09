RSVP for Dining in the Dark

media release: Wednesday, April 16, 6 p.m., Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains

$65 per person

Dining in the Dark is an experiential dinner that challenges attendees to focus on senses other than vision during the dining experience. The next event scheduled is Wednesday, April 16 at Crossroads Coffeehouse in Cross Plains, catered by Bob’s BBQ Emporium. Learn more and make reservations at https://wcblind.org/events/ dining-in-the-dark/.