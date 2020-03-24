Dining in the Dark

press release:

This experience will challenge participants to rethink the world of vision in a dining experience. During lunch, all attendees will wear blindfolds while dining, and the menu will only be revealed after each guest takes a bite. The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired will facilitate the experiences.

The purpose of this event is to train sighted students in the hospitality program, provide sighted individuals exposure to effective non visual methods, and reduce prejudice by exploring a variety of perceptions.

Pick one of the dates:

12 - 1:30 PM, March 24, 2020

12- 1:30 PM, March 26, 2020

These events is brought to you by the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired and the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement.

You must attend the whole 1.5 hours.

This event is brought to you by the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement, Hospitality Department, Disability Resources services and Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired.