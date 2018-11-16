press release: Join the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired for Dining in the Dark in a beautiful rural setting with welcoming hosts and a delicious vegetarian meal. Vignette Dining Club uses the freshest local ingredients when preparing the multi-course meal that always starts with a hint of dessert. The textures and aromas of the different foods come alive as you dine without your sense of sight. The event will be held on Thursday, November 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Fitchburg. After dinner, Council staff will lead a discussion about the experience.

* cover charge/price $50 per plate