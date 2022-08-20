Dinner and a Drag Show

media release: I know, it’s Brunch Club, and here we are doing dinner… we actually always do dinner, but this one is SPECIAL!

Like, talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, SPECIAL.

This drag show is hosted by Madison drag queen Cynthia Mooseknuckle, the night will be a wild one, full of colorful performances from local drag queens, dancing and singing to your favorite hits throughout the restaurant. Bring your dollar bills for tipping performers (or cash to exchange for ones)—just remember to be respectful, as always. Also starring Eliel and Kaprina Mirage.

During the show, you’ll be treated to table service, with drinks and dinner delivered as usual. Our special menu for the evening will include plenty of champagne and cocktails, yummy finger-food appetizers, tasty entrees, and sweet, sweet dessert.

Your Ticket Includes: Your $10 ticket saves a seat just for you. It is a ticketed event, so folks can’t just walk in off the street. Get a crew together and reserve a whole table; packages available for groups of 4 or 6.

Food and drink plus tax and tip are all in addition to the $10 ticket.

Schedule

5:30 Doors open to ticketed guests

6:00 Drag Show begins, drinks and appetizers served

7:00-ish Dinner is served

8:00 Show’s over

All are welcome. Alcohol available to 21+ only.

No outside food or drink.