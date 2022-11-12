Dinner and a Drag Show

media release: The Brunch Club actually always serves dinner, but on Saturday, November 12th, dinner will be a ticketed event from 5-9pm. Reserve your table today for a night of local drag queen entertainment!

Hosted by Madison drag queen Cynthia Mooseknuckle, the night will be a wild one, full of colorful performances from local drag queens dancing and singing to your favorite hits throughout the restaurant. Bring your dollar bills for tipping performers (or cash to exchange for ones)—just remember to be respectful, as always.

During the show, you’ll be treated to table service, with drinks and dinner delivered as usual. Our special menu for the evening will include plenty of champagne and cocktails, yummy finger-food appetizers, tasty entrees, and sweet, sweet dessert.

Your $10 ticket saves a seat just for you. It is a ticketed event, so folks can’t just walk in off the street. Sit at the bar if you're flying solo or get a crew together and reserve a whole table; packages available for groups of 4 or 6.

Food and drink plus tax and tip are all in addition to the $10 ticket.

Schedule