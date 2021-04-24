press release: The Dinner Detective is the largest, award-winning, interactive comedic murder mystery dinner show in the United States. We are now running public and private shows in cities across the country every week. Our immensely popular shows are set in the present day. Unlike other murder mystery dinner shows, here you will find no cheesy costumes, no recited campy dialogue and no hokey song and dance. Our performers are dressed just like everyone else, leaving all of the guests to suspect who is a part of the show and who is not. In many instances, guests are seated with the performers and don't even realize it until they die...the performers, that is! Our Detectives proceed to interrogate everyone and find clues as more people die. At the end of the night, prizes are awarded to the Top Sleuth who solves the crime.

The Dinner Detective team is excited to have you join us for an upcoming live show! Performances begin once again on April 24, 2021. For everyone’s safety and comfort, we have updated our guidelines and requirements for live performances per local restrictions.