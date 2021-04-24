Dinner Detective
DoubleTree by Hilton 525 West Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Dinner Detective is the largest, award-winning, interactive comedic murder mystery dinner show in the United States. We are now running public and private shows in cities across the country every week. Our immensely popular shows are set in the present day. Unlike other murder mystery dinner shows, here you will find no cheesy costumes, no recited campy dialogue and no hokey song and dance. Our performers are dressed just like everyone else, leaving all of the guests to suspect who is a part of the show and who is not. In many instances, guests are seated with the performers and don't even realize it until they die...the performers, that is! Our Detectives proceed to interrogate everyone and find clues as more people die. At the end of the night, prizes are awarded to the Top Sleuth who solves the crime.
The Dinner Detective team is excited to have you join us for an upcoming live show! Performances begin once again on April 24, 2021. For everyone’s safety and comfort, we have updated our guidelines and requirements for live performances per local restrictions.
- Touchless Clues – Clues accessible via phone.
- Evidence – All show supplies are prepared with gloves, sealed, & placed at tables before arrival.
- Banquet Guest Space – Reduced guest count and larger showroom for greater distancing between tables. Larger tables, fewer guests per table, more room in between parties.
- Face Masks – All guests are required to wear masks when not seated and / or actively eating or drinking.
- Wait Staff – All servers will wear face covering & gloves throughout event.