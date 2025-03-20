media release: USA | 2020 | DCP | 106 min.

Director: Adam Rehmeier

Cast: Kyle Gallner, Emily Skeggs, Pat Healy

On the run from police, punk rocker Simon (Gallner) meets the indescribably eccentric Patty (Skeggs), and hides out in the house Patty lives in with her parents. Setting off on a series of anarchistic adventures in bland suburbia, Simon and Patty discover they have more in common than either realized. Beginning with a rude and funny series of sequences that establish the outsider status of our heroes, Dinner in America, in the words of one of its characters, “takes it down a notch” and the movie blossoms into a sweet story of friendship, and maybe even love, between this decidedly non-conformist duo. Because of the fully committed performances from Gallner and Skeggs, Simon and Patty become real people who are impossible to not care about as they attempt, through music and mayhem, to make their small-minded community a more comfortable place in which they can live. After earning comparisons to Repo Man, Ghost World, Welcome to the Dollhouse, and Napoleon Dynamite upon its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, Dinner in America slowly gained a cult-following over the next five years, aided by devoted fans spreading the word on TikTok and the irresistible appeal of Simon and Patty’s original anthem, “Watermelon.” “Adam Rehmeier’s film takes no prisoners with an energy that reflects its youthful protagonists... By the end, I was a little sad to say goodbye to these two” (Brian Tallerico, Rogerebert.com).

