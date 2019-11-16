press release: Dinosaur Adventure is an all new, one of a kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. Learn about the most popular dinosaurs -Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor, and explore recent finds with exciting discoveries!

As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur, and more! The whole family will also be amused by our live entertainment featuring a walking dinosaur show, and a baby dinosaur meet & greet.

11/16/2019 - Time: 9:00am – 8:00pm

11/17/2019 – Time: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Tickets go on sale on October 21, 2019, and range from $18-$55.