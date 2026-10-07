× Expand courtesy Pinnacle Production Group Attendees at a past Dinosaur Adventure event. Dinosaur Adventure

media release; Dinosaur Adventure is coming to Madison for one weekend only, October 24–25, 2026, at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.

Saturday, October 24: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Our sensory-friendly hour is Sunday, October 25, at 8:30 a.m.

Families can explore life-sized, moving animatronic dinosaurs, enjoy dinosaur rides and dinosaur-themed bounce houses, meet baby dinosaurs and raptors up close, and take part in hands-on fossil digs.

General admission is $25 for adults and $35 for kids, with VIP upgrades available.

We can also arrange an interview, ticket giveaway or other promotional opportunity.

Event details and tickets:

https://dinosauradventure.com/madison-wi/