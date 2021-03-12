RSVP for Dinosaur Discovery Kits

press release: By popular request, our education team is creating a new art and STEM project kit designed to inspire dinosaur fans of every age. Each kit comes with FOUR different projects full of dino-mite fun for spring break or any rainy day. Use the link below to order your kit for curbside pickup Friday, March 12 or Saturday, March 13.

Your Dinosaur Discovery Kit includes:

Blacklight Dinosaur Terrarium (ages 6 & up; younger children can do this with adult help): create a glowing mini-environment for a tiny dinosaur friend, complete with an LED UV light

(ages 6 & up; younger children can do this with adult help): create a glowing mini-environment for a tiny dinosaur friend, complete with an LED UV light Fossil Excavation (ages 4 & up): be a paleontologist and excavate a dinosaur skeleton from a waxed sand cast with simple tools

(ages 4 & up): be a paleontologist and excavate a dinosaur skeleton from a waxed sand cast with simple tools Deluxe Dino Cookie Cutter (ages 3 & up): your two-piece dinosaur skeleton cookie cutter comes with recipes for edible cookies and homemade playdough, plus ideas for dino-riffic art projects (each kit contains 1 dinosaur species cookie cutter)

(ages 3 & up): your two-piece dinosaur skeleton cookie cutter comes with recipes for edible cookies and homemade playdough, plus ideas for dino-riffic art projects (each kit contains 1 dinosaur species cookie cutter) Dino Decor (ages 3 & up): die-cut paper dinosaurs can be made into garlands, crowns, and more (not pictured)

Video tutorials will be available in mid March; each purchaser will receive the YouTube links. Additional photos will be posted soon on the kit webpage.

Dinosaur Discovery Kits may also be purchased to be donated to MCM's Access for Everyone partners. Thanks to the generosity of our shoppers, we were able to donate 52 craft kits from our November and December kits sales to YWCA-Madison's children's program and Urban League of Greater Madison's Schools of Hope youth art clubs.

Kits are $50 each and contain all four projects listed above.

Order your kit now for curbside pickup Friday, March 12, 2–4 p.m., or Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m.–noon. Sorry, we can't ship this kit. Only a limited number of kits are being created and previous kits have sold out, so place your order ASAP before they go extinct!