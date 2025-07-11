Dinosaur World Live

media release: Our weekend-long mini fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic, theater and comedy. This year, additional free, interactive performances and installations will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds. Join us for one performance or delight in the entire weekend.

Dare to enter a prehistoric realm where lifelike dinosaurs roar before your eyes. From the mighty T. Rex to the towering Giraffatitan, meet incredible creatures up close in an interactive family show. Afterward, brave explorers can make a new dinosaur friend at a special meet-and-greet. Don’t miss this thrilling Jurassic adventure live on stage!