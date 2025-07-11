Dinosaur World Live

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Our weekend-long mini fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic, theater and comedy.  This year, additional free, interactive performances and installations will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds. Join us for one performance or delight in the entire weekend.   

Dare to enter a prehistoric realm where lifelike dinosaurs roar before your eyes. From the mighty T. Rex to the towering Giraffatitan, meet incredible creatures up close in an interactive family show. Afterward, brave explorers can make a new dinosaur friend at a special meet-and-greet. Don’t miss this thrilling Jurassic adventure live on stage! 

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Dinosaur World Live - 2026-02-28 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dinosaur World Live - 2026-02-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dinosaur World Live - 2026-02-28 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dinosaur World Live - 2026-02-28 15:00:00 ical