Dion Timmer

press release: After discovering dubstep at the early age of 10, Dion became inspired to develop his own production style, featuring blissed-out chord progressions, pithed-up vocals, and faster tempos alongside aggressive and highly technical sound deisgn. In 2016, Neon Dion’s vibrant-meets-vicious signature began to take shape through releases on Rottun Recordings, followed by collaborative works on Excision’s “Virus” album. Within the last year his unforgettable songs have catapulted him to becoming an internationally booked headliner.