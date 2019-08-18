Dionne Warwick, Peabo Bryson, Deniece Williams

press release: We Are Live Entertainment is proud to present A Night of Class starring the incomparable Dionne Warwick, live at the Miller High Life Theatre. Come and enjoy some of the greatest talents ever as Ms. Warwick performs her many hit records with a full orchestra. Also performing are Peabo Bryson and the multitalented Deniece Williams.

A Night of Class comes to the Miller High Life Theatre on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee.

Tickets range from $78 to $153 including facility fees, and go on sale Monday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Convenience fees may apply. Box office summer hours are 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, with extended hours on event days.