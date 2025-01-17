Direct Hit!, We Should Have Been DJs, Wristwatch, The Up & Up

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wisconsin Punk Fest. $20 ($15 adv.).

media release: Starting in 2013, Wisconsin Fest has allowed us to showcase the state’s diverse musical artistry that makes us prouder than any beer or cheese ever could. Now in its 12th year, the Fests have expanded to five unique genres across three Madison, WI venues – The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon. 

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Direct Hit!, We Should Have Been DJs, Wristwatch, The Up & Up - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Direct Hit!, We Should Have Been DJs, Wristwatch, The Up & Up - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Direct Hit!, We Should Have Been DJs, Wristwatch, The Up & Up - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Direct Hit!, We Should Have Been DJs, Wristwatch, The Up & Up - 2025-01-17 20:00:00 ical