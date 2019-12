press release: Directors' Cut

The Board of Directors and Officers of PhotoMidwest will exhibit images of their choice at the PhotoMidwest Gallery from Dec 1 - Jan 10. Exhibiting artists: Eloisa Callender, Robin Downs, Mark Golbach, Chris Julson, Sean Lamb, Herb Nelson, Lisa Seidman, Jim Thornbery, Dick Wieboldt.