Dirk Quinn Band
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Dirk Quinn is the guitarist for a high energy funk/jazz band based out of Philadelphia that travels extensively throughout the US and Canada. Utilizing over a decade of steady performing, Quinn has developed a unique and progressive style - one that appeals to a wide variety of music listeners with fans ranging from the jam band hippies to the jazz snobs.
Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $15 Cover.
