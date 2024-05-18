Dirk Quinn Band

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Dirk Quinn is the guitarist for a high energy funk/jazz band based out of Philadelphia that travels extensively throughout the US and Canada. Utilizing over a decade of steady performing, Quinn has developed a unique and progressive style - one that appeals to a wide variety of music listeners with fans ranging from the jam band hippies to the jazz snobs.

Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $15 Cover.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
Google Calendar - Dirk Quinn Band - 2024-05-18 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dirk Quinn Band - 2024-05-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dirk Quinn Band - 2024-05-18 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dirk Quinn Band - 2024-05-18 21:00:00 ical