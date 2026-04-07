× Expand courtesy Free Dirt Free Dirt in the great outdoors. Free Dirt

Music/camping festival hosted by Free Dirt, with The Wishbone Breakers 2:15 p.m., Alewives 3:20 p.m., Ellie Jackson 4:20 p.m., Celebrity Sighting 5:20 p.m., Julia Blair 6:30 p.m., Free Dirt 7:45 p.m., Morpho 9:30 p.m., Chapped Lips 10:45 p.m.. $40 includes camping.

media release: Gates open at high noon on Saturday, June 28. Music from 2 to midnight.

Camping Saturday night after the event is included with the ticket price, and encouraged. There are ample camping spots available on site.