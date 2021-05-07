media release: The Dirt Road Rebelz are a high energy, full throttle Country Rock band out of Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin. Formed in 2015, DRR have captivated thousands with their entertaining persona, musical talents, and crisp sound. The band consists of Clinton Joe Huebbe on lead vocals, Patrick Martin on lead guitar/backup vocals, Dwayne on drums, and Pat Anderson on bass/backup vocals. With many years of experience under their belts, these boys will bring it every time they take the stage.