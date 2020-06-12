× Expand Fox Face

press release: High Noon Saloon + Dirtnap Records Official presents... Dirtnap Records 20 Year Blowout

Friday, June 12

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM | 18+

Martha

Radioactivity

Bad Sports

Mean Jeans

River City Tanlines

Legendary Wings

Fox Face

Saturday, June 13

Doors: 2:30 PM | Show: 3:00 PM

The Marked Men

The Epoxies

the White Wires

The Hussy

Personality Cult

Mind Spiders

Drakulas

Steve Adamyk BAND

Good Shade

Low Culture

Lost Balloons

Sugar Stems

Proud Parents

-TICKETS-

Friday Pass - $30: http://bit.ly/318tv88

Saturday Pass - $30: http://bit.ly/2Rwzv7o

2-Day Pass - $50: http://bit.ly/318tv88

Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM!

Tickets available at High-Noon.com, by phone at 1-866-777-8932, and at The Sylvee during their daily box office hours.

Dirtnap Records launched in January 2000 to VERY humble beginnings. Since then, we’ve been based in 4 cities, have had a hand in releasing about 170 releases, and sold hundreds of thousands of records all over the world by bands from all over the world, managing to re-shape our little corner of the punk/DIY/whatever underground in the process.

Over the past 20 years, Dirtnap has managed to weather every imaginable up-and-down in the “music biz”, and still exists, somehow. So let’s throw a party!

On June 12th and 13th, we’ll be celebrating 20 years by bringing a cross section of bands from every era (and there have been several) of the label for a two day festival at The High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI, and we would be thrilled if you join us!

This show features bands from all over the US, Canada, and the UK. From surprise reunions by old school Dirtnap heavy-hitters like The Epoxies (Portland, OR) and White Wires (Ottawa, ON) to a rare live appearance from elusive flagship band The Marked Men (Denton, TX), to an also-rare US appearance from current Dirtnap superstars Martha (Pity-Me, UK) to our latest crop of “signings”, represented by Personality Cult (Chapel Hill, NC) and Good Shade (Columbus, OH) this weekend has it all! These shows also feature long-time Dirtnap staples like Radioactivity (Texas), Bad Sports, (Texas), Mean Jeans (Portland, OR), Steve Adamyk Band (Ottawa), River City Tanlines (Memphis, TN) a healthy dose of Wisconsin bands that we’ve worked with (The Hussy, Proud Parents, Fox Face, Sugar Stems), and so many more! And that’s just the bands! Friends/family/fans of the label and bands will be also coming to Madison (mostly for the 1st time) from all over the world, so let’s show ‘em a good time! Book your tickets, do what you gotta do, and get to the Midwest for a party you won’t forget! Think it’s safe to say that Madison has never seen a show quite like this…..

___________________

High Noon Saloon

www.high-noon.com

