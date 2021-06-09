The Dirty Birds
Bowl-A-Vard Lanes 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
facebook.com/thedirtybirdsSP
Sun Prairie rock band The Dirty Birds.
media release: The Dirty Birds are Sun Prairie natives that all have a strong passion for music. The cover band will play in the Madison and surrounding areas. See them at local bars and festivals playing anywhere from both rock and country 60's classics to today's hits.
Tyler Wied - Lead vocals, guitar
Corey Peterson - Lead guitar, vocals
Will Presser - Drums
Jacob Sveum - Bass, vocals