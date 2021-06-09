× Expand facebook.com/thedirtybirdsSP Sun Prairie rock band The Dirty Birds.

media release: The Dirty Birds are Sun Prairie natives that all have a strong passion for music. The cover band will play in the Madison and surrounding areas. See them at local bars and festivals playing anywhere from both rock and country 60's classics to today's hits.

Tyler Wied - Lead vocals, guitar

Corey Peterson - Lead guitar, vocals

Will Presser - Drums

Jacob Sveum - Bass, vocals