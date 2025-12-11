media release: This party is just getting started!! is something you're bound to hear at a Dirty Boogie show. Between current hits and classics, this band plays it all. From Journey to the Black Eyed Peas. Make plenty of room on the dance floor with these guys. This hot trio has brought their show to festivals and clubs across Wisconsin. A fun, energetic, entertaining show is what you'll get every time with this band. So remember, when Dirty Boogie is in the house you'll know This party is just getting started!!