press release: Who's Next R&B Night IV present by Radio 22

Live Performances + Live DJ + Giveaways

Doors Open at 8pm; Performances Start at 9pm

21+

Pre-Sale Tickets $7

At The Door $10

DJ Haze920 on the 1's and 2's

Hosted by Ms. Sheena

Performers

Dirty Disco

Landon DeVon

Vision