(2022 pick) First assembled in 1977 as the Dirty Dozen Social Aid and Pleasure Club house band, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band forged the way for countless, modern-day second line ensembles coming out of New Orleans. Dr. John, The Rolling Stones, Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello — the list goes on and on — are all artists who sought them out for tours and for studio work. Eighty-year-old sax player Roger Lewis is on this tour and will lead the charge for the band’s Mardi Gras gift to Stoughton.

