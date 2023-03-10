× Expand courtesy Red Light Management Dirty Dozen Brass Band

(2022 pick) First assembled in 1977 as the Dirty Dozen Social Aid and Pleasure Club house band, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band forged the way for countless, modern-day second line ensembles coming out of New Orleans. Dr. John, The Rolling Stones, Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello — the list goes on and on — are all artists who sought them out for tours and for studio work. Eighty-year-old sax player Roger Lewis is on this tour and will lead the charge for the band’s Mardi Gras gift to Stoughton.