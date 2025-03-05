The Dirty Pretty, Wasabi Neon, Primitive Broadcast Service

media release: The Dirty Pretty (Jeaniee Dee, guitar; Mike Christenson, drums) is a homocore rock duo. Also described as noise, math, punk rock. A Bear and a Non-Binary on a queer-positive punk rock adventure. On a regional tour in June, their high-energy show is sure to captivate audiences everywhere they go.

Wasabi Neon is a hodgepodge of metallic hardcore, Miami Vice and Bladerunner aesthetics, flamingos, and on stage flailing. Featuring former members of Cowboy Amazing and Desolate, their live shows ratchet up the intensity and stage-antics with metallic fury and the occasional gift being thrown out onstage. Based in Madison, the band is currently working on their 1st EP due out later this year.

Primitive Broadcast Service is a Three-piece noise rock band from Brew City (ma-wau-kee), WI. Urban skronk for these times. Street talk in the dissonant sprawl.

