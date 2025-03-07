media release: Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers are a modern-day powerhouse-blues band, built on old-school influences and a mutual love for the down’n’dirty style of blues that defines the band’s sound. A dangerously tight rhythm section, backing a funky, shake-your-money-maker groove, guarantees ladies dancing and good times! Top that with wailing blues harp, jaw-dropping guitar licks, and the unmistakable charm and soul of the towering blues-man they call, “Dirty Red,” and you can bet you’re gonna find yourself hooked!

Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers -> https://dirtyredandthesoulshakers.com/