media release: Discover the power of disability inclusion at the Disability:IN Wisconsin Summit, where leaders, advocates, and professionals gather to drive change and innovation in the workplace. This dynamic event showcases best practices, success stories, and actionable strategies for fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce that values individuals of all abilities.

Thursday, October 16 · 8am - 4pm, TruStage Insurance Agency, 5910 Mineral Point Road Madison, WI 53705

Event Highlights:

Speakers: Hear from influential leaders and experts who are shaping the future of disability inclusion.

This year's Summit will qualify for 3-5 continuing education credits from SHRM, Society for Human Resource Management.

Interactive Workshops: Participate in engaging sessions that explore practical approaches to building inclusive workplaces.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, industry leaders, and disability advocates to share insights and forge meaningful collaborations.

Awards: Celebrate organizations and individuals leading the way in disability inclusion and accessibility.

Whether you are new to disability inclusion efforts or a seasoned advocate, the Disability:IN Wisconsin Annual Summit offers valuable resources, knowledge-sharing, and inspiration to drive positive change in your organization and community.