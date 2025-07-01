media release: The city of Madison is proud to host a Disability Pride Flag Raising Ceremony to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The ceremony and news conference will take place on Tuesday, July 1, at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Madison Municipal Building.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, members of the Common Council, disability advocates, and community leaders will participate in the event. “As an able-bodied person, I stand in solidarity with our Madison disability community today and every day. Raising the Disability Pride flag is more than symbolic — it’s a call to action. As federal funding for care and accommodations is threatened, we cannot afford silence. Disability justice is community justice, and Madison must lead with both visibility and accountability,” says Alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford.

July is recognized as Disability Pride Month. The city of Madison will raise the Disability Pride Flag, designed by Ann Magill, in celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990. “Disability Pride Month is a time to honor the legacy of disability rights advocates and activists who made it possible for us to learn, work, travel, and participate in public life. It is also a time to celebrate our disabled identities, stand in solidarity with one another, and recommit ourselves to the many fights for access, inclusion, and equity that we continue to face today. Pride is a powerful statement that we belong in all spaces,” says Rebecca Hoyt, disability rights services specialist for the city of Madison.

The ceremony will honor the strength, resilience, and contributions of the disability community and highlight the city’s commitment to equity, inclusion, and accessibility for all residents. “Today is a momentous day. For the first time, the Disability Pride Flag will fly in Madison. There is no better way to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act than to have the Disability Pride Flag flown!” says Nicki Vander Meulen, MMSD School Board member and disability rights advocate.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided. Community members are encouraged to attend and show their support for disability, pride, and inclusion.