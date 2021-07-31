Disability Pride Madison Summertime Gathering

press release: Dear friends of Disability Pride Madison,

We've received some questions about our plans for 2021! We are NOT having a Disability Pride Festival this year. In order to have the festival as usual, we would have needed to start planning in fall 2020. In November of last year, we had no idea what July of 2021 would look like, so we made the decision to not go forward with planning, and instead continue to pursue creating virtual opportunities.

We do have a variety of exciting events in the works for this summer and beyond! Mark your calendars!