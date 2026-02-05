× Expand Madam Lacy

media release: Join Disability Pride Madison for our 2026 Disability Pride Showcase!

The show is February 21 and doors open at 6pm, with the show starting at 7pm.

We are thrilled to have our event hosted by Madam Lacy and SunShine Raynebow, with performances by our wonderful hosts as well as BUBBLEZ, Day Rose Chronic, Elliot Wage Gap, Tea Thief and Rhyon Rose!

Everything interpreted into ASL.

Join us at Crucible in Madison Wisconsin (3116 Commercial Avenue, 53715). Crucible is a wheelchair accessible venue!

This event will be 18+ only, with a presale ticket cost of $10. Tickets will be sold for $15 at the door.

Masks are encouraged and will be available for use, with air filters present to ensure the health and safety of all those attending.

All ticket sales support Disability Pride Madison and their mission to help people with disabilities take pride in themselves and to show the able-bodied community what the disability community has to offer.

Don’t forget tips make the wigs bigger! As always tips are encouraged but never required!

Your registration helps us keep Disability Pride Madison events accessible and welcoming for our community. Please share any additional access needs you may have aby emailing DisabilityPrideMadison@gmail.com, invite your friends, and get ready for a night of pride, joy, and visibility.