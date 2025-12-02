media release: The Disabled Makers Fair invites the community to celebrate creativity, connection, and craftsmanship on Tuesday, December 2, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Madison Municipal Building.

This event highlights the work of disabled makers from across the region, offering attendees the chance to browse and purchase unique, handmade goods while supporting local artisans. From crafts and art to innovative creations, the fair provides a welcoming space for makers to share their talents.

Organizers are committed to ensuring the fair is fully accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable for all. Community members are encouraged to stop by, shop, and engage with the remarkable creators who help make Madison vibrant.

Sponsored by Disability Pride Madison and the city of Madison Dept of Civil Rights.

For more information, please contact Barrier Buster Design 608-235-3689