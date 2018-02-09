Disabled Touch in the Middle Ages

press release:

EDWARD WHEATLEY, Dept. of English, Loyola University, Chicago

February 9 @ 4p, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, L150

Borghesi-Mellon Workshop on Science, Nature, and Wonder in the Middle Ages

This lecture will examine aspects of the science of touch and the judicial, cultural, and religious significance of th edisabling of its synecdochic representatiive, the hand. Drawing from such works as On the Property of Things and Middle English Fyve Wittes, the lecture will analyze the intersection of science and spirituality, with a special focus on disabling miracles of chastisement in which sinners lose the use of their hands; the most signifcant of these miracles were associated with the Virgin Mary, and were frequently represented in manuscript illuminations, stained glass, and other visual arts. Workshop "The Religious Model of Disability" at 12:00 in Art History Department, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Room 150. RSVP for reading to tedale@wisc.edu.