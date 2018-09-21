Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator

to Google Calendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00

Ruby 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Disappearance is dropping the hottest album of 2018. Let's raise our glasses up and get down to celebrate!

Disappearance

Metal from Madison

http://artistecard.com/Disappearanceband

Living Inside Fearless Entropy

Metalcore from Janesville

https://m.facebook.com/LivingInsideFearlessEntropy/

avé Imperator

Metal from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/av%C3%A9-Imperator-954204801351477/

8:00 PM

18+

$10 advance tickets

$15 at the door

(Under 21 surcharge)

*Bands and times subject to change*

Info
Ruby 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Music
608-257-1122
to Google Calendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Disappearance (CD release), Living Inside Fearless Entropy, avé Imperator - 2018-09-21 20:00:00