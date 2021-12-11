The story of a banker and his fiancee. But plot description is meaningless in this case; you be the judge of whether director-writer Tommy Wiseau has created one of the worst or best films of all time. R, 2003. Free.

The Room (2003)

USA | 91 min | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Tommy Wiseau

Saturday, December 11 at 7:00PM

Johnny is a successful bank executive who lives quietly in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, putting aside any scruple, she seduces Johnny's best friend, Mark. From there, nothing will be the same again. (IMDb)

This cult classic will be paired with The Disaster Artist (read more below) for a double feature to de-stress before finals week.

The Disaster Artist (2017)

USA | 104 min | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. James Franco

Saturday, December 11 at 9:00PM

When Greg Sestero, an aspiring film actor, meets the weird and mysterious Tommy Wiseau in an acting class, they form a unique friendship and travel to Hollywood to make their dreams come true. (IMDb)

The incredible true story of aspiring filmmaker and Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau as he and his best friend defiantly pursue their dreams and embark on the hilarious odyssey of making the now-infamous, cult classic "The Room." (Google)

