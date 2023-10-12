7:30 pm on 10/12-14 and 2 pm, 10/14-15, Badger Ridge Middle School, Verona. $15.75 adv.

media release: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the '70s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic disaster films! Disaster! Featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff," this hilarious musical comedy features a book written by three-time Emmy Award nominee Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a hard-nosed reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman, and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.

Performances will be held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, one weekend only, October 12-15. Don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious homage to the era of bell-bottoms, platform shoes, and the hustle, with larger-than-life characters, snappy dialogue and some of the best songs of the '70s! Tickets available online in the VACT box office: https://www.vact.org/tickets