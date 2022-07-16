Discover Cyanotypes
press release: This half-day workshop will explore the history of cyanotypes (a camera-less photography process) as well as offer lots of time for hands-on exploration of this media. Pre-treated fabric will be used to create dual sided imagery, using a variety of materials for inspiration including, leaves, flowers, stencils, kitchen spices, bubbles and more.
Saturday, July 16, 2022, 12 Noon – 4pm, Outdoor location on Madison’s near south side
Rain date: Sunday, July 17, 2022, Noon – 4pm
Instructor: Angela Johnson
Cost: $80/$75 PhotoMidwest Members
Objectives:
• Learn the process of cyanotypes
• Practice a variety of techniques in making cyanotypes
Details:
• All materials are included in the cost of this workshop.
• Feel free to bring inspirational items from home to use (lace doily, pressed flowers, or other flat or translucent materials)
Skill Level: Beginner to Advanced.
For more details and to enroll, go to the PhotoMidwest website.