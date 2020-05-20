ONLINE: Discover Great Lakes Maritime Archaeology

press release: Register for this free webinar presented by the State Historic Preservation Office in celebration of Historic Preservation and Archaeology Month

Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12:00 pm. Please register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Part of Historic Preservation Month

Dive into history hidden beneath the waves with Wisconsin Historical Society's maritime archaeologist, Caitlin Zant. Explore maritime archeology and some of Wisconsin's 750 Great Lakes shipwrecks! Learn how maritime archaeologists document these time capsules, and help preserve and protect Wisconsin’s rich maritime past.

