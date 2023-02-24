press release: Bring your family to Olbrich for a fun day of plant exploration in the Bolz Conservatory! This Discovery Day will feature hands-on activities at the Discovery Cart including touch-and-feel boxes, plant adaptation matching, and an examination of prairie plant roots. Discover what keeps tundra plants warm, how rainforest plants find space in a crowded jungle, and the unique prairie plants growing in our own gardens. A special guest presentation on plant adaptations of cold hardy plants will take place in the Commons at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Stop by the Discovery Cart anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 & under, and free for members. Special guest presentations are free. Come explore the wonderful world of plants!