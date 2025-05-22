Discus, Frankie Pobar Lay, Wooden Ducks

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $12 Advance / $15 DOS

Discus grew out of a long-kept creative partnership between brothers Jake and Paul Stolz, who began writing songs in their childhood basement in Oak Park, IL almost as soon as they learned to play instruments. The habit would serve as a method of keeping in touch despite years of changing circumstances: elder Paul left for college and abroad for a stint in the Peace Corps, younger Jake moved into the city and joined a handful of Chicago bands — all of whom wound up folding Paul into their ranks upon his stateside return. While Discus was formed in an effort to forge a distinct songwriting voice independent of their more widely collaborative contexts, the Stolzes' other projects undoubtedly inform Discus’ identity: Pool Holograph’s artful angularity, Varsity’s love of pop and melody, and Central Heat Exchange’s wide-ranging emotional appeal all audibly influence the band’s approach.

https://discus.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/discus.band

Frankie Pobar Lay is a singer-songwriter from Madison.

https://frankiepobarlay.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/frankiepobarlay

https://www.facebook.com/frankiepobarlaymusic

Wooden Ducks are an experimental band from Madison.

https://woodenducks.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/woodenducksband

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.