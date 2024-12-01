Disheveled Hen

media release: Formerly known as Devil’s Fen, this reimagined powerhouse trio is back and ready to bring their signature sound to the stage once more. With a rich history of regional touring, Mark (Drums), Trent (Guitar/Bass), and Parker (Guitar/Bass) have reunited to deliver a high-energy blend of original music and timeless covers. Drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Tom Petty, The Police, and Stevie Wonder, their performances showcase a dynamic mix of rock, funk, and soulful grooves that are sure to captivate any audience. Whether they’re bringing fresh life to classic hits or performing their own carefully crafted tracks, this trio’s commitment to musicianship and stage presence is as strong as ever. Get ready for an unforgettable ride as they hit the local circuit with a series of electrifying performances that celebrate the joy of live music.