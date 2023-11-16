Disney Frozen Kids

6 pm on 11-16-17 and noon & 3:30 pm, 11/18, Badger Ridge Middle School, Verona. $4.50 adv.

media release: Do you want to build a snowman?! You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the celebrated animated film. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.

Frozen KIDS is a shortened adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which was based on the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, and includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. Frozen KIDS is sure to prove that “some people are worth melting for.”

Frozen KIDS is an abbreviated version of the full production and features a cast of 2nd-5th graders. The run time of the show is approximately 30-45 minutes.