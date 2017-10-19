press release: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza in Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars. “Jam out” to hit music featured on Disney Channel while comical Disney characters make appearances throughout the show to try to be the next superstar. This riveting skating production features a superstar cast with adventurous moments from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Tangled and Beauty and the Beast. Plus, enjoy a special appearance by Anna and Elsa from the Academy Award® winning feature film, Disney’s Frozen!

Shows:

Oct 19 7pm

Oct 20 7pm

Oct 21 11am, 3pm, 7pm

Oct 22 1pm, 5pm

Tickets: $15-$57