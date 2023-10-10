Touring Broadway musical, 10/10-15, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.