Disney's Aladdin

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Touring Broadway musical, 10/10-15, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-10 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-10 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-10 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-11 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-12 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-12 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-12 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-13 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-13 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-13 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-14 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-14 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Aladdin - 2023-10-14 14:00:00 ical