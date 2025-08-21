Disney's Alice in Wonderland

Cambridge Historic School 213 South St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release: Music and Lyrics by Danny Elfman, Sammy Fain & Bob Hillard, Oliver Wallace & Cy Coben, Michael Abbott & Sarah Weeks, and Mack David, Al Hoffman & Jerry Livingston.

Music Adapted and Arranged and Additional Music and Lyrics by Bryan Louiselle

Additional Arrangements & Orchestrations by Patrick Sulken

Book and Additional Lyrics by David Simpatico

Based on the 1951 Disney film Alice in Wonderland and the novels The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass by Lewis Carroll

August 21 & 22 - 7:00pm, August 23 & 24 - 2:00pm, Cambridge Historic Auditorium - 213 South Street

608-209-0144
