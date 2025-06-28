Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr.

media release: Directed by Charly Sparks; choreographed by Charly Sparks & Jayme Shimooka.

Don’t be late for this very important date! Studio Dansu’s Broadway Bound Summer Camp proudly presents Alice in Wonderland Jr., a magical musical adventure full of laughter, color, and curiosity!

Join Alice as she tumbles into the whimsical world of Wonderland, where tea never ends, cats can disappear, and every moment is a little bit mad—in the best possible way! Our talented campers can’t wait to share their creativity and energy on stage.

With classic Disney songs, unforgettable characters like the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts, and a fresh new script made just for young performers, this show is pure family fun from start to finish.

Come cheer them on and fall in love with Wonderland all over again!